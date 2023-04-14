JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBHIF opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. JB Hi-Fi has a one year low of C$33.07 and a one year high of C$33.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.07.

About JB Hi-Fi

(Get Rating)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

