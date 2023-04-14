JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.com stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

