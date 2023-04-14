Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $58.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLMR. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

