Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $58.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLMR. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.