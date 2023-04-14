Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.36 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $149,135.36 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.09 or 1.00048801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01080022 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,408.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.