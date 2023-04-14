Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Tops $149,805.46

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and $149,805.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.63 or 0.99971958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform.



