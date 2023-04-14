JMP Securities Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $88.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 182.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.