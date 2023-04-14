Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.70

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.70 and last traded at $132.76, with a volume of 91267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

