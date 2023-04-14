JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 16,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 3,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £274,104.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.41.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

Featured Articles

