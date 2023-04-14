JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.29 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.08). Approximately 153,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 597,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.08).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £194.84 million, a PE ratio of 417.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.66.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is currently 1,904.76%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other news, insider Chris Russell purchased 30,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($30,835.91). 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

