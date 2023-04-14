JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

JSR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

About JSR

(Get Rating)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.