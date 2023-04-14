Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 2,009,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

