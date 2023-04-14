Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

