Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 3,032,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

