Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.43. 1,143,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

