Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

