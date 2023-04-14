Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $621.36 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,930,719,722 coins and its circulating supply is 17,930,720,188 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,912,215,817.68652. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03346669 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $18,793,188.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

