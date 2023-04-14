Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.87 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $446.78 million and $22.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00062983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 479,723,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,717,699 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.