KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $36.43

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $37.26. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 30,090 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KB shares. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
