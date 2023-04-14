KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $36.43

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $37.26. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 30,090 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KB shares. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,141,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

