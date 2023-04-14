KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $228.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

