KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

