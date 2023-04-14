KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

GS stock opened at $332.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

