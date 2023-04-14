KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

