KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $670.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $680.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

