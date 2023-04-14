KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
