KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

