Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 41,992 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META opened at $220.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

