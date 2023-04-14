Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries Price Performance

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.29 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

