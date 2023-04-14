Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 332.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VGT stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $398.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.