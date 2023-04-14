Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $3 Million in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

