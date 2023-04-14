Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $378.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

