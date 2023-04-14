Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 40,350 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,350 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Perficient comprises approximately 1.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 41.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

