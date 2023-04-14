Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 5,500 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 52,940 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 396,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 448,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.54. 13,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $975.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.82 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 132.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

