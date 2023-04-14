Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,335 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

