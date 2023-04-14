Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.47 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

