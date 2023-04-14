Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $109.04 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

