Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,472,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $24,033,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.