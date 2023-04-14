Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $221.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.