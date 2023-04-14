Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $474.16 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.58 and its 200 day moving average is $491.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

