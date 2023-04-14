KeyCorp Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after buying an additional 803,925 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after buying an additional 827,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after buying an additional 168,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.



