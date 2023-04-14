KeyCorp Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

