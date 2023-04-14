KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 391 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

