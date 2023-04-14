KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 137,739 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,739 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 8.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.51% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

