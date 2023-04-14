KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,159 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

