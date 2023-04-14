KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.