Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
