Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 0.8%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.90 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.46). Approximately 44,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 48,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Kinovo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £25.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,072.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

