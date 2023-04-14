KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Shares of KLAC opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

