Kyrrex (KRRX) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Kyrrex has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyrrex Profile

Kyrrex launched on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com.

Kyrrex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

