Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $498.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.18 and a 200-day moving average of $454.34. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.