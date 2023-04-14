LCX Achieves Market Cap of $56.94 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, LCX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $56.94 million and $749,499.83 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

