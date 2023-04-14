Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $65,370.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,267.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,247. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

